Sarazen Drive murder suspect remains at large

COLUMBIA - Investigators are again asking for the public's help finding a man charged in a January murder.

60-year-old Garland Wisley is accused of shooting John Albers, 38. Albers' friends say he was trying to protect a woman from an assault by Wisley when Wisley shot him.

The shooting happened January 13 in the 200 block of Sarazen Drive.

A reward is being offered for Wisley's capture. He is listed as 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it believes Wisley may still be in the mid-Missouri area. He is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anyone with information on Wisley's whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.