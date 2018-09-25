Sheriff Sets Up Checkpoint

The Sheriff's Department started the checkpoint just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday night on Highway 763 North at Boone Industrial Drive and finished around 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the following arrests were made and warnings issued:

- Five arrests for driving while intoxicated

- Six arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license

- Five arrests for possession of marijuana

- Four arrests for outstanding warrants

- Three arrests for adult liquor law violations

- One arrest for resisting a lawful detention

- 14 summonses issued for no insurance

- 1 summons for no driver's license

- 1 summons for failure to abide by intermediate driver's license restriction

- Six warnings for vehicle registration violations

- Five warnings for equipment violations

- Eight warnings for seatbelt violations

- Four warnings for no insurance

- Two warnings for expired driver's license

The Columbia Police Department, Ashland Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Boone County Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving assisted the Sheriff's Department with the checkpoint.