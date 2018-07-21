Sheriff trying to determine if body is that of missing man

MACK'S CREEK (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine if a body found in southwest Missouri is that of a man who has been missing for several days.

The Camden County Sheriff's office said in a news release Sunday that Gregory Webb was reported missing April 20 after his employer reported he had not been able to contact Webb for several days.

While investigating Webb's disappearance, a man's body was found on property Webb had been overseeing, near a home where he lived.

The sheriff says the man had been the victim of a homicide but provided no other details.

Camden County and the Major Case Squad are investigating Webb's disappearance while the Camden County medical examiner works to identify the body found on the property.