Sheriff waives concealed carry fees after Orlando shooting

BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri sheriff says he's waiving fees for the rest of June for residents seeking concealed carry permits after last weekend's nightclub massacre in Florida.

Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson announced the move Monday on the department's official Facebook page.

The county has charged residents $100 for their first five-year permit and $50 to renew one. The department also will hold a free concealed carry class for new applicants July 9.

Authorities say Omar Mateen opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando early Sunday. The attack left 49 people dead and 53 wounded.

Anderson says in the Facebook posting that while he continues praying for peace in the U.S. and worldwide, he "will not put blinders on and act like this cannot happen here to people we know and love."