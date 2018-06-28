Sheriff Warns Of Phony Paramedic Calls
COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff Greg White warned residents Friday to look out for a caller claiming to be a paramedic asking for money. An elderly women in Cole County said a woman called her claiming to be a paramedic asking to update her medical history for future ambulance service. The caller said there was a $300 charge for the service.
White says the elderly woman did not release any information or pay any money.
"This lady was good at what she did," White said.
Sheriff for six years and in the law enforcement for more than 30, White said a paramedic scam hasn't come up before.
"[I've seen] a lot of scams over the years between Alaska and Missouri, but never one involving something like this," White said.
White said this has been the only report about a call from a supposed paramedic. White advised to not give out any personal information and to contact the department if you receive a similar call.
"You have no obligation to provide medical information to anyone other than your health care providers," White said.
He also suggests asking for a business license or some sort of identification.
White says the elderly woman did not release any information or pay any money.
"This lady was good at what she did," White said.
Sheriff for six years and in the law enforcement for more than 30, White said a paramedic scam hasn't come up before.
"[I've seen] a lot of scams over the years between Alaska and Missouri, but never one involving something like this," White said.
White said this has been the only report about a call from a supposed paramedic. White advised to not give out any personal information and to contact the department if you receive a similar call.
"You have no obligation to provide medical information to anyone other than your health care providers," White said.
He also suggests asking for a business license or some sort of identification.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
in