Sheriff: Woman shoots landlord after dispute

ELDON — The Miller County Sheriff's Office says a women shot a landlord over a dispute.

Katheryn Neu, 60, of Marthasville, was charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.

The sheriff's office says she shot the landlord in the leg Tuesday and the victim had to be flown to the University of Missouri Hospital.

Neu was held on a $200,000 bond at the Miller County Jail.