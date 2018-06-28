Sheriffs Arrest Two for Scrap Metal Theft

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested two for stealing scrap metal from at least one person's home on State Road TT in New Bloomfield.

Sheriffs say Mathew White-Bull and Alexander Campbell stole scrap metal from Advantage Metal Recycling near Holts Summit. Holts Summit Police along with Callaway County Sheriffs arrested the two on Thursday.

The sheriffs department says it has recently responded to three complaints of the theft. It is still looking for one additional suspect.