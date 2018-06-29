Sherwin Williams contests federal finding in Springfield fall death

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Paint maker Sherwin Williams is contesting a federal finding that it provided inadequate fall protection before a Springfield construction worker tumbled to his death while unloading paint buckets.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a $7,000 fine in June when it issued a citation that was rated "serious."

25-year-old Josh Halphin fell five stories in March while helping to move paint buckets from a wooden pallet that a forklift had raised to an apartment complex balcony.

A witness told police he believes the workers may have retrieved too much paint from one side of the pallet, causing the pallet to tilt and break.

No date has been set for an independent body that rules on OSHA disputes to consider the case.