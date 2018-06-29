Sheryl Crow Has a Benign Brain Tumor

NEW YORK (AP) - Sheryl Crow revealed that she has a benign brain tumor, but her rep says it's nothing to be alarmed about.

The 50-year-old told an audience about her condition at a recent concert, but her representative, Christine Wolff, said it's very common.

The tumor is a meningioma, and it's typically benign and develops from the protective linings of the brain and spinal cord.

Wolff said that Crow is doing great and is healthy and happy.

Crow battled breast cancer several years back. She's currently on a nationwide tour.