Sheryl Crow to Donate Classic Car for Joplin
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Singer Sheryl Crow plans to help relief efforts for tornado-stricken Joplin with a classic car.
Crow, a Missouri native, announced Monday that she will auction her 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190SL Roadster on Aug. 21 in Pebble Beach, California.
While performing in Springfield on July 15, Crow said she was thinking about donating the car. She said she loves the car, which she's owned for six years, but doesn't drive it anymore.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that Crow hopes the car will bring up to $500,000, but she would be happy if it raises $100,000. The money will be donated to the Joplin Schools Recovery Fund.
Crow was a schoolteacher before launching her singing career.
