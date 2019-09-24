Shields Newest Inductee to KC Chiefs Hall of Fame

7 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 03 2012 Mar 3, 2012 Saturday, March 03, 2012 6:24:26 PM CST March 03, 2012 in Football
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that right guard Will Shields, who made the trip to the Pro Bowl a club record 12 times, is the newest inductee into the team's hall of fame.

Shields was the Chiefs' first draft pick in 1993, taken in the third round out of Nebraska. He played in 224 regular-season games during his 14-year career, another team record.

In 2003 he was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year, which recognizes players for outstanding contributions both on and off the field.

