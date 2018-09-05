Shields Throws 6-Hitter as Rays Top Royals 4-0

7 years 3 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, August 09 2011 Aug 9, 2011 Tuesday, August 09, 2011 7:36:00 PM CDT August 09, 2011 in Baseball
Source: Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- James Shields threw a six-hitter for his major league-best eighth complete games this season, Evan Longoria homered and had four RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Shields (11-9) also has four shutouts this year. The
right-hander is 6-2 in nine career starts against Kansas City.

Longoria drove in two runs on a single during the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth. He has driven in 12 runs over his last 12 games despite having just nine hits during the stretch.

Jeff Francis (4-12) gave up four runs and five hits over seven innings for the Royals. The left-hander retired 15 in a row after allowing the first three batters to reach base in the first.

The game lasted 1 hour, 53 minutes -- the fastest nine-inning game in Tampa Bay history.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
11am 86°
12pm 87°
1pm 87°
2pm 86°