Shigella outbreak under investigation in Missouri

By: The Associated Press

CALIFORNIA (AP) — Health officials say an intestinal infection caused by the shigella bacteria has sickened more than 70 people in central Missouri.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the outbreak is under investigation in Moniteau County. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Moniteau County Health Center Administrator Andrea Kincaid said her office is working with a school district to determine the source of the illness. Kincaid declined to identify the district.

Kincaid says efforts are under way to educate school officials and families on how to minimize transmission of the bacteria.