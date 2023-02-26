Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&