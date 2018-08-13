Shoes from the Heart gets kids ready for school

4 years 1 month 1 day ago Saturday, July 12 2014 Jul 12, 2014 Saturday, July 12, 2014 1:04:00 PM CDT July 12, 2014 in News
By: Beth Anne Carroll, KOMU 8 Reporter
MACON- Shoes from the Heart held its annual Shoefest this morning to size kids for shoes for the upcoming school year.

Families from all over Macon County came to the event to register for shoes. Shoes from the Heart will provide each registered family with shoes before the start of the year. 

Parent and event attendee Shauna Hennessy said the event is something special for Macon.

"I think it's great. I have not seen something like this in Macon for a long time and I think this is awesome. They've been doing a lot of events here lately and it's great for the community."

The event also comes at the perfect time for Hennessy, who needs shoes for her kids now more than ever. 

"We just went through a house fire so any kind of help we can get right now really helps us out."

Shoes from the Heart Co-founder Donnie Bonuchi said the event's goal is more than just giving out shoes. 

"We just wanted to be able to bring the community together," Bonuchi said. 

The event also featured ice cream, a bounce house and water games. The event was open to any families in Macon County and they could register at the event.

This is the first year the organization held the event on its own. In the previous two years, the giveaway coincided with the county's Back-to-School Fair. 

Bonuchi and his wife started Shoes from the Heart in 2012 and said the organization is on track to give away 2,000 pairs of shoes this year. 

