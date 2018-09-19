Shooter in Missouri pursuit faces 20 years in plea deal

NEOSHO (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has pleaded guilty to shooting at a sheriff's deputy during a chase.

The Joplin Globe reports that 26-year-old Andrew Utley, of Webb City, agreed Monday to a plea deal in Newton County Circuit Court. Through the deal, he pleaded guilty to assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and a drug charge. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Authorities say that during a 2016 pursuit, Utley leaned out of the window and fired several shots at the deputy's vehicle. The deputy wasn't hurt, although police recovered seven casings and three bullets in the street.

Utley and the driver were arrested after a crash. Methamphetamine, scales and a syringe were found in the vehicle.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com