Shooter kills 2, flees, dies in officer involved shooting

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department said a suspect shot three people, killing two, at the 4400 block of Santa Anna Drive just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect fled and attempted to get onto U.S. 63 southbound and lost control of the vehicle. The suspect got out of the car with a handgun and shot at a deputy. The deputy fired back, killing the shooter. The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

KOMU 8'S Matt Kalish took this picture of the car the shooter attempted to flee in.

The third victim from Santa Anna Drive was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the deputy related shooting and the Boone County Sheriff's Department will investigate the Santa Anna Drive shooting.

KOMU 8 reporter Amanda Weston took these pictures at Broadway and U.S. 63 where authorities taped off the scene.

Authorities have not released names of the victims, alleged shooter or the name of the deputy involved in the shooting.

Neighbor Ethan Moll said he was home at the time of the shooting and heard some loud noises.

"This is pretty odd for our neighborhood. I have never had any issues living here and am honestly pretty shocked it happened so close to home," Moll said. "None of this makes sense."

John McClelland, another neighbor, said, "We're pretty shaken up. But I'm definitely not scared of the neighborhood. It's our home and I think this was probably a freak incident."

[Editor's Note: We will continue to update this story with the latest information.]