Shooting at Club Motivation in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police responded to Club Motivation at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, for a multiple shots fired call. When officers got to the scene, a number of vehicles left quickly. Officers tried to contact the business owners to find out what was happening. During the investigation, officers determined that a fight had started inside business and then moved outside, where officers found a number of 9mm shell casings. No victims or witnesses came forward at the time to give information.

While inside the club, another fight broke out and officers tried to arrest the people involved. During that time, the club owner and his girlfriend began to turn the lights out on the officers and told them they needed to hurry up and leave because the club was closing. The owner was uncooperative with police, and gave no information about the disturbance with the shots fired.

Later, at about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to St. Mary's for a gunshot wound victim, and determined it was from the incident at Club Motivation. The victim, a 19 year old female, could not give any information as to who the shooter was.

The investigation is ongoing.