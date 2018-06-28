Shooting at Joplin Movie Theater

JOPLIN- A Missouri Southern State University football coach was shot Friday night in Joplin's Regal Northstar Stadium 14 Theater parking lot and later died.

Officials were contacted at 9:50 p.m. Soon after, 39-year-old suspect Jeffery L. Bruner was taken to the Joplin City Jail, and the 37-year-old victim Derek Moore was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Moore was in his first year as offensive line coach at MSSU after spending three seasons on Western Illinois University's staff.

Police spokesman Lt. Matt Stewart told KOAM-TV that authorities think the Moore was targeted by the suspect.

The Joplin Police Department says charges will not be pressed until the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office reviews the paperwork.

The Joplin Globe told KOMU 8 News that a witness captured video of the shooting.

All MSSU Homecoming activities have been cancelled, and the football game has been postponed.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from The Associated Press.