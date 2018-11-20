Shooting Death at Gun Range Believed Accidental

NEW LONDON (AP) - A South American woman has died in an apparent accidental shooting at a northeast Missouri gun range.

The Ralls County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened Sunday at the Salt River Gun Range near New London. Authorities say 25-year-old Andrea Jinneth Corredor-Rivera of Colombia died at the scene.

Corredor-Rivera died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Ralls County Sheriff Gerry Dinwiddie tells WGEM-TV that the woman was shooting a .500-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun when the strength of the gun's recoil caused her to lose control. She was visiting family in the area.

The sheriff said the gun spun around in her hand, leading to a second fatal shot. No charges are expected in the case.