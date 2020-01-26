Shooting Death Trial
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Three people will be tried separately in the shooting death of a south St. Louis woman last December. February trial dates have been set for 32-year-old Katherine Lindsey and 23-year-old Jimmie Lee Tate Junior in the death of 57-year-old Rita Oberhart-Servais. Trial for 22-year-old Patrick Oberhart, the victim's son, is set for next March. All three are jailed without bond. Investigators say Oberhart and Lindsey, his fiance, plotted the crime for weeks, after a dispute over living arrangements and loans the woman made to the pair. Police say they promised to pay Tate to kill the victim. Police say the trio tried to make the crime look like a burglary. All three are charged with first-degree murder.
