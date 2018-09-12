Shooting deaths of 2 bald eagles in Missouri investigated

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Agents with the Missouri Department of Conservation are investigating the shooting deaths of two bald eagles over the span of less than a week.

Both eagles were found dead in southeast Missouri late last month. Conservation agents said both were likely less than 4 years old.

Bald eagles are the national bird, protected by the federal Eagle Protection Act. Killing them can result in a $250,000 fine and up to two years in prison.

Conservation agents said the first eagle was found Jan. 25 near Patterson in Wayne County. It died a short time later.

The second eagle was found Jan. 29 in Reynolds County. It was dead by the time conservation agents arrived.

Agents don't yet know if the two shootings are related.