Shooting in Callaway County, juvenile suspect in custody

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Callaway County Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to a disturbance with shots fired Saturday at 7:44 p.m.

Upon arriving at the 12000nd block of Hickory Nut Drive near Holts Summit, responders reported that a subject had been wounded.

The shooter fled the area before the investigators arrived at the scene.

With the assistance of the Cole County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, numerous witnesses were located and interviewed.

The shooter was identified as a 16 year old male of Jefferson City.

During the afternoon hours of August 23, the 16 year old male juvenile suspect was located in Jefferson City and detained. The juvenile has been charged with Armed Criminal Action, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Assault of the 1st degree. He is in the custody of state juvenile authorities.

The Callaway County EMS transported the wounded suspect, a 19 year old male of Jefferson City, to a Jefferson City hospital. The victim, though suffering from a gun shot wound, is in stable condition.

[This story has been updated for clarity.]