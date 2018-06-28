Shooting in Columbia leaves one injured, one unharmed

COLUMBIA – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Garden Drive and I-70 Drive Northwest. A bullet grazed the shoulder of one male victim, 38, and he was treated on the scene. A second male victim, 34, was not injured.

The investigation revealed both victims entered a vehicle that was parked in the area and a suspect approached the vehicle and fired at least one round through the window. The suspect then proceeded to flee the area on foot.

Officers recovered a bullet inside the vehicle and a mask in a yard near where the vehicle was parked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.