Shooting in Jefferson City leaves one injured

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Jefferson Wednesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Monroe Street and found the victim in an apartment with a gunshot wound. The victim said the shooting had happened outside, and afterward he was able to make his way inside.

He gave police a suspect description, and officers set up a perimeter to look for suspect, but didn't find anyone.

The victim was later transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.