Shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 man dead, another injured

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in St. Louis that left one man dead and another injured.

Police tell The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers responded to calls of a shooting Tuesday near a store entrance, where two men sustained gunshot wounds. The men were treated in the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Police say a 39-year-old man shot in the chest was unconscious and not breathing when authorities arrived. The other man was shot in the head but was reported conscious.

Witnesses say one of the injured men was hanging out of the driver's side of a car and wasn't moving. They say the other man was on the ground on the passenger's side of the car and appeared to be moving.