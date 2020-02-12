Shooting in Sturgeon sends one victim to hospital

STURGEON — Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call at 6:18 Tuesday evening outside of Heuer's Country Store and Cafe.

One adult male victim was shot, and one adult male suspect is in custody.

Two neighbors told KOMU 8 they heard three separate gun shots.

Boone County Sergeant Brian Leer said there is no current threat to the Sturgeon community.

"There's no reason to believe there is any danger or threat to anybody," Leer said.

The victim is currently at a local hospital, and the Boone County Sheriff's Department is still continuing its investigation.