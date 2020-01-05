Shooting in Walmart Parking Lot in Fulton

FULTON - Fulton Police responded to a call of shots fired on the parking lot of Walmart early Saturday morning.

Several bullet casings were found upon arrival. No one was injured and there was no apparent damage to property.

Using the stores surveillance camera system and several eye witnesses, the police department was able to develop a suspect. Fulton man Antawan J. Ferguson, 20, is being charged with the class B Felony of unlawful use of a weapon in relation to the shooting.

The investigation revealed that the incident is a result of a domestic situation which started in a local bar earlier in the evening, according to a press release from the Fulton Police Department. The altercation moved to the Walmart parking lot where at least two rounds were fired at a vehicle as the participants attempted to leave the lot.