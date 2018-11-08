Shooting Investigation Continues

Park Avenue was quiet but tense Wednesday after Tuesday night's shooting. Just before 7 p.m., the suspect shot two men on the 500 block of Park Avenue.

A 20-year-old was hit in the leg and a 15-year-old was shot in the jaw and neck. Police are looking for a young African-American adult male.

"This was a pretty large crime scene, we're talking over a block in length, and the team was able to locate fiscal evidence through shell casings," said Columbia Police Sgt. Ken Hammond. Both victims are at University Jospital and police report both are in non-life threatening condition.

As many as 50 residents may have witnessed the shooting, but police say few have come forward.

"We're continuing to work on the investigation. We've attempted to locate potential witnesses who observed the fight, and the individuals being shot," said Hammond.

Police believe the shooting may have resuted from a dispute that turned violent.