Shooting kills one, wounds another in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police are investing a shooting in Kansas City's historic Jazz District that left one man dead and another man seriously injured.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, sat the shootings happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the city's historic 18th and Vine district.
The Kansas City Star reports that when officers arrived several witnesses pointed them toward a dead man in a vehicle. A short time later, the second victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police believe both men were shot in the Jazz District. The victims' names were not immediately released.
