Shooting Motives Unknown

MOKANE (AP) - Authorities haven't determined why an 11-year-old boy left school in Mokane, stole some weapons and shot a school official. The boy was arrested shortly after Wednesday's shooting and is being held by juvenile authorities in Columbia. The official he shot was hit in the wrist and was treated at a hospital and released. Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane says the boy left school Wednesday, walked to a farm and took some weapons. He then allegedly shot at two people who confronted him, then shot the school official, who was out looking for him. The boy was arrested after crashing a truck he took from the farm. South Callaway Superintendent Dustin Storm said Thursday that the boy's motives still haven't been determined. He says the boy had no major discipline problems at the school.