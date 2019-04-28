Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday

15 hours 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press
CNN

POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last day of a major Jewish holiday, killing a woman and wounding the rabbi and two others Saturday, authorities said.

President Donald Trump and other elected officials decried what they called an anti-Semitic attack exactly six months since 11 people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest assault on Jews in U.S. history.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent working as a security guard at the Chabad of Poway fired at the shooter as he fled, missing him but striking his getaway vehicle, San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said.

The gunman, identified as John Earnest, used an AR-type assault weapon, Gore said. There were indications that the gun might have malfunctioned after firing numerous rounds inside the synagogue, the sheriff said.

Shortly after fleeing, Earnest called 911 to report the shooting, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said. When an officer reached the man on a roadway, "the suspect pulled over, jumped out of his car with his hands up and was immediately taken into custody," Nisleit said.

A girl and two men were wounded as the Jewish congregation gathered for Passover, a weeklong commemoration of the deliverance of the ancient Hebrews from slavery in Egypt. The three were in stable condition, authorities said.

Earnest has no criminal record, but investigators were looking into a claim he made in an online manifesto about setting a fire at a mosque in nearby Escondido last month, Gore said. There was damage but no injuries.

Gore said authorities were reviewing copies of his social media posts and were investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

A person identifying themselves as John Earnest posted an anti-Jewish screed online about an hour before the attack that contained some elements not to be believed, like an allegation a YouTube star helped plan and fund the shooting. The post says he was in nursing school and cited the suspects accused of carrying out deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand last month and at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue Oct. 27.

There was no known threat after Earnest was arrested, but authorities boosted patrols at places of worship as a precaution, police said.

Minoo Anvari, a member of the synagogue, told media outlets that her husband was inside during the shooting. She said he called to tell her the shooter was shouting and cursing.

She called the shooting "unbelievable" in a peaceful and tight-knit community.

"We are strong; you can't break us," Anvari said.

Donny Phonea, who lives across the street from the synagogue, turned off his power drill and heard someone shout, "Police!" Then he heard three or four shots.

The 38-year-old bank auditor looked over his backyard fence facing the synagogue and saw people hiding behind an electrical box in the parking lot of a neighboring church. At that point, he knew something was "very, very wrong," went inside and closed his doors and garage.

"I'm a little taken aback," said Phonea, who moved to Poway two weeks ago. "I moved here because safety was a factor. Poway is very safe."

Trump offered his sympathies Saturday, saying the shooting "looked like a hate crime" and calling it "hard to believe." The mayor of Poway, who tweeted that he got a call from the president offering help, also denounced what he called a hate crime.

"I want you know to you this is not Poway," Mayor Steve Vaus said. "We always walk with our arms around each other and we will walk through this tragedy with our arms around each other."

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said he joins the community in grief.

"No one should have to fear going to their place of worship, and no one should be targeted for practicing the tenets of their faith," he said.

More News

Grid
List

Family, pets escape Wardsville house fire
Family, pets escape Wardsville house fire
WARDSVILLE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire Saturday evening. In a news... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:02:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Man seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks UTV crash
Man seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks UTV crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A 77-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was ejected from a UTV, according to the... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t want to give anyone in the football world much of... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in Sports

Missouri counties host drug take back events
Missouri counties host drug take back events
FULTON - Multiple counties across mid-Missouri hosted Prescription Drug Take Back events on Saturday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Agency,... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia College graduation has a new meaning for a father and daughter
Columbia College graduation has a new meaning for a father and daughter
COLUMBIA - Columbia College welcomed 423 students as alumni on Saturday. The graduation ceremony also marked the start of... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Climbers climb 110 stairs to honor fallen first responders
Climbers climb 110 stairs to honor fallen first responders
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people filled Mizzou Arena on Saturday morning to honor first responders who died during the... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday
Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday
POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding
Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding
JEFFERSON CITY – A local Mid-Missouri group held a relief drive Saturday to collect supplies for farmers who are victims... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts second annual Autism Awareness Walk
Columbia hosts second annual Autism Awareness Walk
COLUMBIA - Turnout for Saturday's Austim Awareness Walk at Cosmo Park doubled compared to the year before, organizers said. ... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:58:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Lock watched his phone and waited for a call from a Denver number. He looked... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Police: Five pounds of meth, 12 guns found in raid
Police: Five pounds of meth, 12 guns found in raid
COLUMBIA - A SWAT team went into action as the Columbia Police Department and others seized drugs and guns from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 10:38:12 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Denver Broncos selected former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd pick of the second round... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 9:26:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in Sports

Vigil honors victims of Sri Lanka bombings
Vigil honors victims of Sri Lanka bombings
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered Friday to remember the lives lost in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:50:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Midwestern leaders say this year's devastating flooding shows more attention is needed to flood control. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
ELDON - A wine maker whose bottles have been exploding says it has collected all of the brands cited by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to several reports of suspects using BB guns to destroy car and house windows,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday the number of medical marijuana facilities that will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of Northbound Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek blocked the lane for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7am 40°
8am 40°
9am 42°
10am 45°