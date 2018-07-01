Shooting Sends One to the Hospital

COLUMBIA - A shooting Thursday morning between Lake of the Woods and Hendrix Drive sent a man to the hospital.

Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to a car leaving the scene of an accident on I-70. A witness said a white vehicle headed westbound on I-70 crossed over into the eastbound lanes. The witness said no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

A Boone County Sheriff's Deputy saw the suspected vehicle near University Hospital. When the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, the driver kept driving to the emergency room without stopping. The deputy later spoke to the driver who said a male victim arrived at her house with multiple gunshot wounds and the vehicle had damage from multiple gunshots.

Officers said the victim was not cooperative during the investigation. Columbia police said the only information they have is the shooting occurred somewhere between Jake's Bar at 5695 Clark Lane. and Hendrix Drive. Officers found no evidence of a shooting along I-70 or at Jake's Bar.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS.