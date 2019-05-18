Shooting suspect in Benton County arrested

Travis Henderson, 45

IONA - The Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing an Iona woman.

Around 7:30 Wednesday night, authorities received a phone call from 47-year-old Khristy Clark saying Travis Henderson was pointing a shotgun at her outside of her home.

When deputies arrived at her home, they found Clark dead from gunshot wounds. Henderson fled from the scene but was found the next day.

"After a short stand off," according to a news release from BCSO, Henderson was arrested around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

UPDATE: Henderson has been convicted of two felony charges in Benton County, including 1st-degree murder and armed criminal action.