Shooting victim dies two weeks after shooting

2 days 1 hour 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2019 Dec 4, 2019 Wednesday, December 04, 2019 4:40:00 PM CST December 04, 2019 in News
By: Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - The victim of an attempted homicide in mid-November died in her home Friday.

The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 2800 block of Jacobs Place Friday afternoon, according to city spokesman Brian Adkisson.

Asia Plagmann, 22, was found unresponsive by CPD upon arrival.

According to Adkisson, Plagmann was transported to a local emergency room for medical care, where she was pronounced deceased.

She was originally shot on Nov. 15, by Deshawn Zentrell Graves, 22, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Adkisson.

