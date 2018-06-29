Shooting Victim Released from Hospital

COLUMBIA - The lone survivor from last week's Holt Summit murders was released from University Hospital Monday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. 41-year-old Gina Werdehausen was shot in the neck Tuesday night. Three people died in the shootings. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 46-year-old Jeffrey J. Werdehausen, 48-year-old Eugene Allen Pinet, and 57-year-old Jackie Lee Pinet.

On Thursday morning, Cooper County deputies took triple homicide suspect Joshua Maylee into custody without incident, ending a 24-hour search. The Callaway County prosecutor charged Maylee Friday with three counts of first degree murder and one count of first degree assault.



Upon Gina Werdehausen's release from the hospital, funeral arrangements were announced for her husband. Family and friends will gather from four to seven p.m. at the Millard Family Funeral Chapel in Holts Summit. The funeral will follow the gathering at 7 p.m. The other victims, Eugene and Jackie Pinet, were laid to rest Monday.

KOMU8 spoke with a man claiming to be the son of Jeffrey Werdehausen. He said the family will be keeping everything private during this time, but did say quote, "We want Maylee to go down more than anyone."

