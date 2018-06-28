Shooting Victim Reported by Police On South Providence

COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound on South Providence Road early Wednesday, an incident which sent a 21-year-old victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Public information officer Latisha Stroer said officers found the victim at 2311 South Providence Road after receiving a call just before 5 a.m. Police have not released the name of the victim yet.

Stroer said no arrests have been made and "there is little information right now."