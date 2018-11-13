Shooting victim's family continues looking for answers

COLUMBIA - More than a week after Anthony Warren was shot and killed by a Waffle House security guard, those closest to him say they still don't know what happened.

Family and friends of Anthony Warren say they've been kept in the dark since the shooting throughout the investigation and just want answers.

"This family, and friends, are the one's who took a loss," Warren's cousin Paisha McNeary said. "So why? Not only is they treating Anthony like he did something, but they're treating us like that. Where does it end?"

While court documents made public on Monday show the restaurant's security guard told police he shot Warren because he felt threatened, several family members (many of whom asked to remain off the record) say they only heard the security guard's views after media outlets reported on the story. They also say they disagree with the security guard's statement.

"Nobody's really saying anything to the family," McNeary said.

"I don't see how they can say Anthony was a threat to him in an altercation that he has nothing to do with. He wasn't armed. He was out having a good time, specifically with his friends."

Family and friends of Warren say they're planning a protest by the same Waffle House on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

"Family, friends, anyone who has been touched by this case - it's open to the public, everybody is welcome," McNeary said. "Bring your signs, candles, anything you want to leave behind."

(Editors Note: The date of the protest was changed to Tuesday for accuracy.)