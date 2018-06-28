Shop And Save This Weekend
Stores are preparing for the rush during the three-day, no state sales tax holiday, the biggest sales weekends of the year. Businesses were hard at work Thursday stocking shelves and staff for this weekend's high traffic.
One Columbia Wal-Mart, like stores across Missouri, are making sure they're ready for the state's annual no sales tax weekend.
"We've got a lot of stocking planned, people plan to come in and replenish the shelves," Wal-Mart store manager Ken Stieffermann said.
Replenishing shelves isn't just Wal-Mart's priority - they are also back stocking their merchandise.
"Our biggest thing is making sure we have as much product as we possibly can," Stieffermann said.
A Best Buy in Columbia is making sure their staff is fully stocked.
"We are basically staffed to the brim on Saturday, Saturday is gonna be our biggest day out of the three. We do have heavier staffing for tomorrow (Friday) night and all day Sunday," Best Buy customer experience manager Kevin Walk said.
With plenty of products, and trained staff, stores can hope their customers come, celebrate, and leave happy.
"For our customers, we want to make things as smooth as possible," Walk said. "It is pretty busy that weekend, so obviously customers are gonna have to wait. We want to do everything we can to make that wait as small as possible."
"We look at this weekend as kind of the kickoff to the back-to-school season, and hopefully it's a great time for them," Walk said.
The holiday begins Friday and goes through Sunday. Throughout mid-Missouri, county and city taxes will still be in effect in many areas. Check the Story Toolbox for a list of areas where city and county taxes still apply.
