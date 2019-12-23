Shoppers hit the stores for 'Super Saturday'

COLUMBIA - With just four days until Christmas, Saturday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

The last Saturday before Christmas is known as 'Super Saturday.' Nearly 148 million people are expected to shop at stores or online on Saturday, according to the National Retail Federation. It's also known as 'Panic Saturday,' because people tend to procrastinate on buying Christmas presents until the last minute.

Kelby Painter waited until Saturday morning to start her Christmas shopping.

"Usually I do online shopping, but I waited too long so I am trying to get it all in now," she said.

Painter isn't alone. More than half of holiday shoppers plan to purchase their final gifts this week, according to the NRF. This year, holiday shopping can be extra stressful because there were fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Painter went to Kohl's, Bath and Body, American Eagle, and Dick's Sporting Goods on Saturday. She said the key is planning ahead.

"I was looking online to make sure the store had what I needed and I made a list of everything I needed for people," Painter said. "I have a mission to go into the store, I can get it and I can get out."

Some experts say procrastinating like Painter could actually pay off since many retailers are offering extending hours and offering discounts.

Kohl's stores will be open 24 hours today through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $730 billion this holiday season, a 4% hike compared to last year.

According to the NRF, the top selling gifts this year is clothing followed by gift cards, toys, and books. Electronics are toward the bottom of the list.