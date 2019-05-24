Short chase ends in crash on Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A short chase between police and an unlicensed vehicle ended in a crash on Missouri Boulevard shortly after noon Monday.
According to police, officers tried to stop the suspect vehicle near Missouri and Stadium Boulevard, but the driver didn't stop. The suspect, identified as Kenneth Manion from Independence, eventually hit a pickup truck. The impact forced the truck into a third vehicle.
Manion got minor injuries in the crash; neither of the other drivers were hurt. Charges for resisting arrest and various traffic violations are pending for Manion.
Police redirected traffic around the crash scene for about thirty minutes.
