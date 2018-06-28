Short Street Garage Hits Another Snag

COLUMBIA - City government is apparently unhappy tonight about plans to build a parking garage at Short Street and Elm, behind the old Regency Hotel on Broadway.

The Columbia City Council will tonight discuss constructions bids way higher than estimate.

Mayor Bob McDavid is reportedly unhappy with the work done by the city's paid consulting firm.

Assistant City Manager Tony St. Romaine told KOMU 8 news that the city's high-paid consultant estimated the garage would cost $8.3 million. But when construction bids came in late last week, the lowest was way more than that.

"We had about 8 bidders and all of their bids were substantially bigger than our estimated cost. The lowest bid was $9.6 million", said St. Romaine.

St. Romaine said bids were high because contractors over estimated the cost of the building's exterior details like brick.

Columbia City Council and representatives from Walker Parking Consultants will discuss further details about the garage's future at City Hall Monday evening.