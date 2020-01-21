Short Term Program Allows Learning in a Non-Traditional Classroom

5 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, June 23 2014 Jun 23, 2014 Monday, June 23, 2014 8:32:00 PM CDT June 23, 2014 in News
By: Shale Remien, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Alternative Continuing Education (ACE) aims to help students achieve academic success during times of suspension or other life interruptions. 

ACE has been running for four years and is housed at the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia.

Kevin Buckner is a high school student and moved to Columbia from St. Louis in the middle of last year. He said the staff at his high school did not think he was ready academically to join a larger classroom. He joined the ACE program in March and has worked with teacher Kathy Juengst since. He said the teachers at ACE use examples he can relate to to put academics into terms he can understand. 

"If you're doing math or something, they'll put it into your way of playing basketball or football," Buckner said. 

Howard Clark, site supervisor of ACE, said he has taught students through the program who simply needed a change of environment. Clark said the program at one time used to be optional, however, with students sitting at home or out in the community during school hours, Columbia Public Schools now requires students attend the program when they are suspended from school. 

Fifth-grader Levi Kimmel has attended the ACE program twice and said he prefers being able to concentrate on his work without the distraction of other classmates. 

"I can really focus here," Kimmel said. "I'm not getting in trouble so much. I used to have a hard time with my peers."

Kathy Juengst has taught at the ACE program for four years and said teaching academics isn't the only part of the job.

"Education, academics--that's all important, Juengst said. "But I think it's secondary to the relationship building and trying to instill confidence in these kids."

Clark agrees, "I think it takes a certain type of teacher to work with students who are coming from an environment that has been interrupted because of some issue at the school."

The district-funded program sparked the interest of researchers. Bryana French said she has been studying the program's effectiveness for kids during their time away from school. 

French said she has collected qualitative notes through surveys and interviews with students and their parents. 

"We really wanted to see, besides the scores, if kids were benefiting from a behavioral standpoint," French said.

French also said the students provided good feedback so far about their time at ACE and the learning processes along the way. 

"It sounds like the youth really appreciate the program because of the classroom size," French said. 

French is scheduled to meet with more parents about their children's time at the ACE program. Her research will conclude next January. At that time, she will have more specific results about how ACE can improve, and what qualities make it a good learning program for students. 

Although this is a short term program, Clark said it aims to help students find their long lasting goals. 

"Most students don't have a focus when they come here," Clark said. "So we want you to start dreaming that you can do well if you start applying yourself." 

More News

Grid
List

Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
Man who opened fire at KC club had past weapon charge dropped
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A gunman who opened fire outside of a Kansas City nightclub, killing a woman and... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
Crash report: 20 vehicles involved in crash at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT - Twenty vehicles crashed on Monday at the I-70 Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport. The Missouri State Highway... More >>
40 minutes ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:45:00 PM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
Boeing has officially stopped making 737 Max airplanes
(RENTON, Wash.) - The Boeing 737 Max is officially on hold. The assembly line in Renton, Washington, has stopped... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 9:39:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
Job fair for displaced Pinnacle employees
COLUMBIA - Former Pinnacle Hospital employees have the opportunity to find a new job at the job fair hosted by... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:38:00 AM CST January 21, 2020 in News

Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
Former KBIA, KOMU News Director Rod Gelatt Dies
COLUMBIA - Missouri School of Journalism Professor Emeritus Rod Gelatt died Sunday January 19, at his home in Arizona. He... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 6:14:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
Local fans react to Kansas City Chiefs win
COLUMBIA - The Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship victory brought celebration and excitement to fans in Columbia yesterday. Teller's Gallery... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:59:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
UPDATE: Westbound I-70 reopened at Missouri River Bridge
ROCHEPORT — As of 3:45 p.m., the westbound lane of I-70 at the Missouri River bridge is now open, according... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:29:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
Pulaski County deputies rescue female driver from car in low water crossing
PULASKI COUNTY - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department rescued a female driver from her car stuck in a... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 2:08:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
Braving the snow to remember MLK at Battle Gardens
COLUMBIA - The snow and bitter cold did not stop the NAACP's Columbia chapter from remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 12:15:00 PM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Police: 2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Police: 2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
KANSAS CITY - Police say an armed security guard may have shot and killed a man suspected of fatally shooting... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 8:46:00 AM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Fulton man arrested for charges including child kidnapping, domestic assault
Fulton man arrested for charges including child kidnapping, domestic assault
FULTON - Maurice Alfred, 33, was arrested by the Fulton Police Department on Sunday and charged with burglary, domestic assault,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 20 2020 Jan 20, 2020 Monday, January 20, 2020 8:13:00 AM CST January 20, 2020 in News

Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide
HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 5:59:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

UPDATE: MLK Candlelight Walk canceled due to weather
UPDATE: MLK Candlelight Walk canceled due to weather
COLUMBIA - After hosting several events Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 4:02:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
Kansas City Chiefs fans hope rituals, superstitions will get them a win
COLUMBIA - Local Kansas City Chiefs fans are spending their day watching the game with family and friends to see... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:57:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
Capitol Kids holds grand re-opening months after May tornado
JEFFERSON CITY — The Capitol Kids, a multipurpose gym, reopened its doors on Sunday, nearly 8 months after a tornado... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:37:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
Chiefs fan saves the day, drives player's grandparents to AFC Championship
ST. LOUIS- One Kansas City Chiefs fan saved the day by driving wide receiver Tyreek Hill's grandparents to the AFC... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
More charges expected in fatal Missouri house fire
FLORISSANT - Additional charges will be filed against a man accused... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 1:19:50 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News

USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
USDA proposes allowing 'more flexibility' in school lunches
(CNN)- The US Department of Agriculture on Friday announced two new proposals that would give school nutrition professionals "more flexibility"... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 Sunday, January 19, 2020 12:43:00 PM CST January 19, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
2pm 34°
3pm 36°
4pm 33°
5pm 31°