Shortage in Corn Storage

The previous record was set in 2004.

"Last year we barely filled both elevators," said research specialist Eric Lawman. "This year we got both of them filled, and we got a third left on the field."

Farmers around the state planted more corn this year because of an increased demand.

"Ethanol is helping a lot with the price of corn and when the price of corn goes up, the price of beans and what follows too," Lawman said. "Whereas we might have gotten $1.60 at the elevator during harvest, this year we're getting $3.00,"

This bountiful harvest is putting pressure on storage at co-ops.

"The crop is coming in faster than we can get it out," said Roger Caffrey, MFA Director of Grain Operations.

While corn prices rise quickly, livestock farmers have to pay more for feed.



