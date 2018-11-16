Shot Fired in Bank Robbery

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) -- Police and the F-B-I are investigating after a man robs a north St. Louis County bank, then fires a shot while leaving. No one was hurt during the incident this morning at Regions Bank. Police are searching for the robber. Authorities say a dye pack inside the bag of money exploded, and the robber dropped the bag.