Shots Exchanged in One of Three Robberies

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three robberies in the same neighborhood within minutes of each other Sunday, with an exchange of gunfire at one.

Police said a male victim shot at two robbery suspects who fired back, on the 3500 block of Teakwood Court. The victim told police he was standing outside his residence when a black male approached him, pointed a handgun and demanded property, while a second black male stood across the street.

The victim said he gave up his car keys, went inside to get a gun, then went back outside. The victim said the suspect then shot at him and the victim shot back three times. The suspect shot again and fled the scene on foot.

Descriptions of the suspects matched those from a robbery police were dispatched to just five minutes earlier on the 3600 block of Grant Court. In that incident, a male victim reported he was standing inside his garage when two black males entered. The suspects reportedly pointed a handgun at the victim, stole items, and left on foot.

While officers were investigating the incident on Teakwood Court, a victim approached an officer, saying his residence on the same street had also been burglarized.

The victim said he was inside his house when he heard shots fired. He said he went outside and discovered a backpack was gone from his open garage. Officers found the victim's cellphone abandoned in the woods near his residence.

Police said the suspects were black males, about 5-foot-10 inches to 6-foot-2 inches, weighing from 175 to 190 lbs. Both had bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents should contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.