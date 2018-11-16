Shots fired after argument reported in north Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired report in the area of War Admiral and Triple Crown drives Monday afternoon.

It came just minutes after another caller reported a verbal disturbance nearby at the Loop Liquor and Convenience Store on Business Loop 70, where the occupants of two vehicles were seen arguing and then leaving.

Police said the vehicle descriptions matched up with what witnesses saw at the shots fired location. Those witnesses said someone in one of the vehicles shot at the other vehicle.

Police found shell casings on that scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.