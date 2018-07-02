Shots fired at Columbia man's car by people in 2 vehicles

COLUMBIA — A 24-year-old man reported his car being shot at by people in two other cars to the Columbia Police Department early Sunday morning, according to a release from the department.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. According to the release, the man reported having his car shot at at the intersection of Providence Road and Vandiver Drive.

The man said the two cars then followed him to the area of County Squire Court and Creasy Springs Road, and fired more shots at his car.

According to the department, officers found shell casings at both locations. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.