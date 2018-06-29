Shots Fired at Columbia Super Bowl Party

COLUMBIA - A Columbia man is behind bars Monday after officers arrested him for firing a gun at a Super Bowl party.

Police went to the 2400 block of Carnation Drive at 9:04 p.m. Sunday, to investigate shots fired and a physical disturbance. Officers found two shell casings on the home's front patio and a man with blood on his shirt. Inside the home, they found furniture overturned.

Officers arrested Jarryl Jones for getting his handgun and shooting three rounds into the ground. Police said he then told everyone to get out of his house. Police said Jones had twelve people over to watch the Super Bowl.

Jones was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.