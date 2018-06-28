Shots fired at Ninth and Cherry Streets in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Shots were fired in downtown Columbia early Saturday morning in an area typically packed with late night celebrants.

Witnesses said they saw a small group of people arguing, with shots ringing out shortly after.

“I was just outside of Silverball. We were standing there, and then we heard POP POP POP POP POP, like six or seven gunshots,” witness Nick Dulak said.

Columbia Police responded just after midnight. Officers taped off Ninth Street between Broadway and Cherry Street, where they found shell casings.

Blood was also visible at the scene, but officers could not confirm it it was related to the shots fired call.

“We have not found any victims, nobody has identified themself as a victim at this point,” Sgt. Clint Sinclair said. “We don’t know if the blood is from someone being shot or if it’s something else”

The tweets below were sent by our reporter shortly after he arriving downtown and show the heavy police presence in photos and video.

